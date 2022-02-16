Mariah Carey Had a Valentine’s Day ‘Marathon’ With Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka: ‘Hour 23!’

Whoever said Valentine’s Day has to end on Feb. 14 clearly has not met Mariah Carey, dahlings. On Tuesday (Feb. 15), the superstar showed fans that she had turned the holiday into a 24-hour escapade of romance.

“Valentine’s marathon continues. Hour 23!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet selfie with longtime love Bryan Tanaka. In the photo, the couple of more than five years are dripping in diamonds while giving a peek at their complementary red and black outfits. For his part, Tanaka uploaded the same selfie to his feed with the caption, “My Valentine. #Hour23.”

Carey’s romantic sentiment comes on the heels of her ex-husband Nick Cannon releasing his new song “Alone” on Valentine’s Day, which spells out in its lyrics just how much he wants her back — even going as far as to use her own 1990 hit “Love Takes Time” as a sample.

Several Lambs took note of the timing in the comments of her “marathon” post, with one writing, “Oh she DEFINITELY heard the song….” Another commented, “Queen of petty. Happy Valentine’s Day queen.”

However, others in the Lambily chose to focus on the icon’s love for her backup dancer turned boyfriend by quoting lyrics from “With You,” her (much underrated) Caution-era single largely viewed within the fandom as being dedicated to him and their relationship. “I been lovin’ you so long, ever since that bone thugs song,” several wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Mimi kicked off her Valentine’s Day celebration with a glamorous quick-change video on TikTok and Twitter, as well as an “Always Be My Baby”-themed Snapchat challenge featuring Tanaka.

Check out the tail end of Mariah’s Valentine’s “marathon” below.