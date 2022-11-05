×
Mariah Carey Teases Possible Millie Bobby Brown Collab on ‘Tonight Show’: ‘Maybe It’s Not Just Musical’

The iconic singer also discussed her upcoming Christmas shows and children's book.

Mariah Carey visits "The Tonight Show."
Mariah Carey during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, November 4, 2022. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Mariah Carey brought some holiday cheer to The Tonight Show.

The iconic singer-songwriter paid a visit to host Jimmy Fallon on Friday (Nov. 4) to promote her new children’s book, The Christmas Princess, and her upcoming Christmas concerts in Toronto and New York.

During her sit-down with Fallon, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” songstress dished on her friendship with Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown and confirmed that the pair has a secret collaboration in the works.

In late October, the 18-year-old actress revealed on The Tonight Show that she’s recorded music with the Elusive Chanteuse. While noting that Carey casually breaks into whistle tone while they eat Chinese food, Brown also let slip that the pair “have sung together… like in her studio sung together.”

Carey addressed her potential team-up with Brown, telling Fallon, “Maybe it’s not just musical. I don’t know. I can’t say what it is.”

The actress has, in fact, already collaborated with Carey in recent weeks by recreating the opening scene of the iconic “Honey” music video to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of Carey’s 1997 album, Butterfly. Back in 2020, Mimi also shared a photo of the stars hanging out.

Later in the show, Carey and Fallon appeared in a comical sketch, titled “The Naughty List,” where Carey gifts the host a free copy of her children’s book after discussing why he’s on Santa’s naughty list.

Watch Carey’s interview and “Naughty List’ skit with Fallon below.

