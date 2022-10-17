Mariah Carey Teases Fellow Christmas Fans That ‘It’s Almost Time’ From Her Tub

The Queen of Christmas has spoken! Over the weekend, Mariah Carey shared with the Lambs that although we’re getting closer to the holiday, she’s not quite ready to break out the Christmas song everyone’s waiting to hear.

“It’s almost time…,” the superstar teased in a Sunday (Oct. 16) tweet showing off her festive red robe strewn on the steps leading to her luxurious jacuzzi-style bathtub. (In true Mariah fashion, a giant display of red and white roses spelling out her initials was also part of her bathroom decor.)

However, before fans could get to excited about hearing the twinkling opening notes of “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Carey hit the brakes in a pair of follow-up tweets. “But…,” she cautioned before definitively declaring, “Not yet.”

In the video shared with her final tweet, Mimi playfully kept her boundaries about the start of the holiday season iron-clad as Dem Babies pressed her to start celebrating early. “We want to listen to ‘All I Want…'” 11-year-old Moroccan insisted from off-screen before his twin sister Monroe added, “Well, can we at least decorate the tree?” Of course, Carey’s answer to each inquiry from her kids was a playful and bubbly “Not yet!” from inside her tub.

Part of the reason the icon may not be ready to kick off all things Christmas — including a potential fourth consecutive year of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hitting No. 1 on the Hot 100 — is because she’s been busy celebrating landmarks for two of her other favorite albums. In September, she marked the 25th anniversary of 1997’s Butterfly with a series of special surprises for the Lambily, and weeks later penned a tribute to 1995’s Daydream as her “most bittersweet album” on the 27th anniversary of its release.

Check out Mariah’s latest holiday tease below.