Mariah Carey Hilariously Chides Stephen Colbert Over ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Lyrics

The Queen of Christmas took a very festive version of the host's "Colbert Questionert."

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey performs at the 2019 BBMA at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas. Todd Williamson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via GI

Mariah Carey graces The Late Show With Stephen Colbert with her presence on Wednesday night’s (Dec. 7) episode, and in the lead-up to the sit-down, the talk show gave fans a sneak peek at the Queen of Christmas taking Stephen Colbert’s famed “Colbert Questionert.”

The host kicks off the round of questions by asking, “You only get one song to listen to for the rest of your life. What is it?” Mariah’s answer turns out to inadvertently be one of her very own. “Stephen Colbert’s latest hit,” she replied cheekily, to which Colbert informed her, “The last song I sang was ‘All I Want for Christmas’ on this show, last night, actually. … I ended the monologue singing your song last night!”

Of course, the icon wanted to know just how much of her No. 1 hit the host crooned, and he treated her to the song’s iconic intro and part of the chorus. “You skipped a little part of the B section, but that’s all right,” Mariah sang along to the melody as the audience erupted into laughter with her.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” has already begun its now-annual journey up the Hot 100 for this Christmas season. On the chart dated Dec. 10, the 1994 single sits at No. 2, just behind Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero.” It’s peaked at No. 1 three years in a row now, dating back to its first ascension in 2019.

Later this month, Carey is bringing her Christmas spirit to New York City and Toronto for a quartet of Merry Christmas to All! holiday concerts, and will also get her very own primetime holiday special on CBS.

Watch a preview of Mariah’s festive “Colbert Questionert” below.

