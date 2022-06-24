Mariah Carey Says It’s ‘Disheartening’ to Explain Roe v. Wade Ruling to 11-Year-Old Daughter

Mariah Carey attends Variety's Power of Women presented by Lifetime at The Beverly Wilshire on October 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills.

Mariah Carey is thinking of the future for her 11-year-old daughter Monroe after the United States Supreme Court on Friday (June 24) overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that protected a woman’s choice to have an abortion.

“It is truly unfathomable and disheartening to have to try to explain to my 11 year old daughter why we live in a world where women’s rights are disintegrating in front of our eyes,” she tweeted.

Carey shares Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

It is truly unfathomable and disheartening to have to try to explain to my 11 year old daughter why we live in a world where women’s rights are disintegrating in front of our eyes. — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 24, 2022

States can now decide what a woman can do with her body – and it’s expected that abortion will be illegal in at least 16 states moving forward. At least 21 states have laws or constitutional amendments already in place in an attempt to ban abortions, according to CNN.

The vote was 5-4 in favor of overturning Roe. “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”