Mariah Carey Will Take the Virtual Stage on Roblox With ‘Winter Wonderland’

The Queen of Christmas, better known as Mariah Carey, is bringing more holiday cheer this month to Roblox via the platform’s Livetopia.

The “Mariah Carey’s Winter Wonderland” experience on the gaming platform will feature virtual performances from the five-time Grammy winner, a holiday-themed treasure hunt created with her 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan (whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon), item drops and more.

Carey will perform both old and new hits, including her classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” as the grand finale. The first of four consecutive nights of the virtual show starts at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday (Dec. 21), with additional showings from the 22nd to the 24th, starting at the same time.

“Christmas is my absolute favorite time of the year! This year, I wanted to do something different to ring in the holiday season,” Carey said in a statement. “My kids and I live for Roblox, and we couldn’t be more excited to be creating this festive metaverse experience for everyone!”

Also this holiday season, the Elusive Chanteuse is set to perform four Merry Christmas to All concerts — two in New York City and two in Toronto. The Dec. 13 and 20 Madison Square Garden shows will be filmed for a two-hour special called Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All, which will air Dec. 20 on CBS and Paramount+.