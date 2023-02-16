Mariah Carey Gets an Assist From One of Dem Babies on Latest ‘It’s a Wrap’ Challenge

Mariah Carey shared a new take on the “It’s a Wrap” TikTok challenge on Wednesday (Feb. 15) with some help from her son Moroccan.

In the video, the superstar lip syncs to the sped-up version of the 2009 deep cut off Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel. “When it’s gone, it’s gone, it’s gone, it’s gone/ You’re dead wrong, so wrong, so wrong, so wrong” she pretends to argue on a call before the 11-year-old — whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon — grabs the phone and declares, “It’s a wrap for you baby,” ends the call and tosses the smartphone on the floor.

The Lambily-inspired campaign has already sparked a major viral revival for the track, which has exploded on streaming platforms with more than one million weekly streams in the wake of the challenge.

Carey also capitalized on the moment by dropping a four-song EP centered on “It’s a Wrap,” which features the original song, the TikTok-friendly sped-up version, the 2014 remix with Mary J. Blige and an edited three-minute edition. (Fans also chose the EP as their favorite new release last week in Billboard‘s New Music Friday poll, with the release garnering 70 percent of the vote over Paramore’s This Is Why, Taylor Swift’s Felix Jaehn remix of “Lavender Haze” and more.)

Meanwhile, Roc and his twin sister Monroe have become new half-siblings several times over in the last six months, thanks to their dad welcoming five new kids since last July — bringing his total brood to 12 children with six women including Carey.

Watch Mariah and Moroccan nail the “It’s a Wrap” challenge together below.