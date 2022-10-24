You Have to See Mariah Carey Twinning With Daughter Monroe on Mommy & Me Night Out in NYC

Mariah Carey hit the town in New York City on Saturday night with 11-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon in tow for an adorable mommy-and-me date night.

“Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganzas!!! #Thehairtales,” the icon captioned the snap of herself and the female half of Dem Babies in matching, curly hairstyles pulled back with braids and all-black ensembles. In the photo, Carey gazes lovingly down at her daughter while Monroe grins directly at the camera.

Earlier this month, Mimi enlisted Monroe and her brother Moroccan to help remind fans that it’s almost time to break out the Christmas music in a cheeky Instagram video filmed from her bathtub. (From off-camera, the twins pester their famous mom to listen to “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and decorate the tree, though Mariah is quick to chide, “not yet!”)

Since then, Carey has announced a pair of “Merry Christmas to All!” holiday concerts set for Dec. 11 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena and Dec. 13 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, Monroe and Moroccan have recently become half-siblings to not one, not two, but three new babies in the last three months thanks to their dad Nick Cannon welcoming son Legendary Love Cannon with model Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx Ice Cold Cannon with model Lanisha Cole, and Rise Messiah Cannon with model Brittany Bell.

All in all, Dem Babies are now the oldest of Cannon’s 10 children with six different women. And despite juggling all the newborns, the Masked Singer host clearly still makes plenty of time for the twins — posting a sweet video dancing to Carey’s hit “Emotions” with Monroe back in August.

Get a look at Mariah and Monroe’s night in NYC below.