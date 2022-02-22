Mariah Carey Just Had a Very Relatable Mommy Moment With One of Dem Babies

Mariah Carey attends Variety's 2019 Power of Women: Los Angeles presented by Lifetime at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Oct. 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kids ask the darndest things, dahling. On Monday (Feb. 21), Mariah Carey shared the latest hilarious text exchange she had with one of Dem Babies.

“The way my kids wait until the exact moment I get on a conference call to ask me these questions,” Mimi tweeted alongside a screenshot of a text conversation with one of her 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

The back and forth begins with one of the kids sweetly texting, “Mommy please can I wear nails with glue[?]” to which the singer naturally asks, “What kind of glue?”

“Nail glue,” the elementary schooler responds. But when Mariah sends back an absolute “No,” they only have one simple question: “Why.” (Our question, on the other hand, is what this secret conference call could’ve been about …)

The amusing parenting moment comes just days after the twins’ father, Nick Cannon, released his latest single “Alone,” which some Lambs saw as a bid to get his ex-wife back — both thanks to the song’s raw lyrics and its use of Carey’s 1990 single “Love Takes Time” as a sample.

However, Cannon quickly shot down the rabid speculation on his eponymous talk show, claiming he’s aware that Mariah ever taking him back would be “impossible.” For her part, Mimi never responded to the song or its dirty laundry laid bare, instead choosing to post a selfie from her 24-hour Valentine’s Day “marathon” with longtime love Bryan Tanaka.

Meanwhile, Carey’s 1998 greatest hits compilation, the simply titled #1s, is among the list of studio sets getting a special vinyl release this upcoming Record Store Day, along with the likes of Taylor Swift, Prince, David Bowie and more.

Check out Mariah’s funny mommy-and-me tweet with one of Dem Babies below.