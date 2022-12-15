Mariah Carey Makes Surprise Broadway Debut in ‘Some Like It Hot’

Mimi’s officially a Broadway baby! Mariah Carey made her surprise debut in Broadway’s Some Like It Hot on Sunday night (Dec. 11), but probably not in the way the Lambs are expecting.

Ahead of the revival’s opening performance, audience members were treated to the singer’s voice welcoming them to the theater in a pre-recorded message. “Welcome to the Shubert Theater!” she said in fan-captured video as the lights dimmed. “At this time, please take a moment to turn off your cell phones. And remember: The use of photographic equipment and recording devices is strictly prohibited. And now, Some Like It Hot.”

According to a report by People, the star-studded premiere was attended by Broadway greats such as Bette Midler, Jane Krakowski, Nathan Lane and Victor Garber as well as Andy Cohen, John Stamos, Uma Thurman and more famous faces.

The pre-show message is far from Mariah’s only contribution to Some Like It Hot either, dahhlings. In November, the Elusive Chanteuse announced via social media that she had joined the production team of the musical in between prepping for her performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and gearing up for another holiday season filled with the familiar strains of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Her seminal holiday hit currently sits back at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Dec. 17 for the fourth consecutive year since it first reached the top of the chart in 2019. On Tuesday, she also brought her Merry Christmas To All! holiday concert to New York City’s Madison Square Garden, where she was presented with the RIAA certification for the song going diamond last year.

See the video of Mariah’s pre-show announcement at Some Like It Hot here.