Mariah Carey Gives Stamp of Approval to David Beckham Singing ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

She approves! David Beckham was caught singing “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” but got nothing but love from Mariah Carey for his spot-on vocals.

The soccer star’s wife, Victoria Beckham, posted the video on her Instagram page on Thursday (Dec. 1), capturing the soccer star singing along to the Christmas classic under his breath while enjoying a beverage. In the clip, he only realizes she’s recording toward the end of the famous intro line, when he drops an octave and Posh Spice jokes, “You’re struggling with that high note, aren’t you?”

After flashing the camera a grin, Beckham then busts out a gloriously pitch-perfect “you-uuu” just to prove his pop star wife wrong, with the Spice Girl ultimately captioning the moment, “@davidbeckham giving us his best @MariahCarey.”

Of course, the Queen of Christmas watched the video herself and pronounced it “My new fave rendition” in the comments section, adding a sweet “love you guys!” to the Beckhams.

Mariah’s perennial Christmas hit made its now-annual return to the Billboard Hot 100‘s top 10 this week, bounding to No. 5 ahead of fellow holiday tracks such as Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” and Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas.” Meanwhile, the 1994 single also tops the first Holiday 100 of the 2022 Christmas season as well.

While the Elusive Chanteuse readies her upcoming Merry Christmas to All! holiday concerts happening later this month in New York City and Toronto, she’s also partnered with Booking.com for Mariah Carey’s Ultimate Holiday Experience, which will see two lucky fans win a trip to New York to see her in concert, visit her penthouse apartment and more.

Watch Becks nail Mariah’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” below.