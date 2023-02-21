×
Mariah Carey Teams Up With Kim Kardashian & North West for Latest ‘It’s a Wrap’ Challenge

Monroe Cannon and North took center stage in the adorable clip.

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey performs during the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Sept. 24, 2022 in New York City. Gotham/GI

Mariah Carey enlisted Kim Kardashian and the reality star’s daughter North West for yet another iteration of the “It’s a Wrap” challenge on Monday night (Feb. 20).

“It’s a wrap! But never for us!” the icon captioned her TikTok, in which North and Carey’s daughter Monroe Cannon — whom the singer shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon — take center stage. The two girls nail adorable, arm-waving choreography set to Mimi’s 2009 track “It’s a Wrap” before their famous moms try to steal the spotlight — crashing the party from the wings of the frame with hairbrushes in hand as microphones.

From the looks of it, it appears the cute mommy-daughter night in may have been filmed in Kardashian’s famously monochrome mansion in Hidden Hills, Calif., which she used to share with ex-husband Kanye West.

Now that Monroe has taken part in her mom’s viral TikTok challenge, both of Dem Babies have filmed their own versions of “It’s a Wrap” with Mariah. Just last week, Moroccan helped the singer film another video set to the Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel deep cut from the back of a car, complete with him grabbing a phone out of her hands to declare “It’s a Wrap” for the unlucky guy on the other end of the line.

In the weeks since the Lambily first cooked up the track’s viral resurgence, the song has positively exploded on streaming, earning more than a million weekly streams thanks to the TikTok campaign. To celebrate its success, Carey also dropped a surprise It’s a Wrap EP centered around the kiss-off earlier this month.

Watch Mariah, Kim, Monroe and North fight for the spotlight in their “It’s a Wrap” challenge below.

@mariahcarey

It’s a wrap! But never for us! 😘 @kimandnorth @roeroediva @kimkardashian

♬ its a wrap for you baby. – 𝖒𝖈𝖆𝖗𝖊𝖞𝖆𝖚𝖉𝖎𝖔𝖘

