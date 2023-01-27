Mariah Carey Can’t Get Enough of ‘Lambs Serving Justice’ for ‘It’s a Wrap’ With TikTok Challenge

Let her take a breath and regain her composure. Mariah Carey is feeling the love after seeing the flood of reactions to her “It’s a Wrap” challenge from the Lambily.

The Elusive Chanteuse initially launched the TikTok challenge on Jan. 15 by lip-syncing her way through a sped-up version of the Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel fan favorite while flanked by a bevy of backup dancers in the snow, inspiring Lambs across the globe to join in on the fun.

“Battery about to die.. just watched hundreds of videos of IT’S A WRAP ON TIKTOK!!! I can’t even know what to say!!!” she tweeted Thursday in reaction to the outpouring, later adding, “”Lambs serving justice..it’s a WRAP!” while retweeting one fan’s recreation of her lip sync.

One fan page in particular tweeted that after the challenge, “It’s a Wrap” notched its “biggest update ever on Spotify yesterday, gaining a massive 243 THOUSAND streams.” While Mimi originally included the kiss-off on her 12th studio album in 2009, she later collaborated with Mary J. Blige on a duet version of the song, which appeared as a bonus track on the deluxe version of 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse.

The living legend’s revisiting of “It’s a Wrap” comes on the heels of yet another iconic Christmas season, which saw “All I Want for Christmas Is You” return to No. 1 on the Hot 100 for the fourth year in a row.

Next up, Carey is set to headline the 2023 edition of Lovers & Friends in Las Vegas along with Missy Elliott, Pitbull, Usher, Christina Aguilera and more.

Check out Mariah’s original “It’s a Wrap” challenge as well as some of her best reactions to the Lambs below.

