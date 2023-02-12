Fans Choose Mariah Carey’s ‘It’s a Wrap’ EP as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Mariah Carey‘s new EP, It’s a Wrap, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Feb. 10) on Billboard, choosing the iconic singer-songwriter’s new four-track project as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Carey’s EP brough in 70% of the vote, beating out new music from Taylor Swift (“Lavender Haze (Felix Jaehn Remix)”), Paramore (This Is Why), Dove Cameron and Khalid (“We Go Down Together”), Lizzo featuring SZA (“Special (Remix)”), and others.

It’s a Wrap contains the original album cut from 2009’s Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel and the Mary J. Blige-assisted remix originally included as a bonus track on 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse, as well as a TikTok-friendly sped-up version and a new three-minute edit of the song.

The EP arrives on the heels of Mimi turning the fan favorite into a viral hit, thanks to the “It’s a Wrap” TikTok challenge she launched after the start of the new year. In addition to giving Carey a dose of post-holiday glee as she watched thousands of Lambs lip-synch to the song, the challenge also gave “It’s a Wrap” a massive streaming bump, earning more than 1 million weekly streams as of the start of February.

Trailing behind Carey on the fan-voted poll was a dance-heavy remix of Swift’s Midnights opener “Lavender Haze.” The remix by Felix Jaehn brought in nearly 15% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.