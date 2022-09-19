Mariah Carey’s ‘Honey: The Remixes’ Getting Vinyl Release for the First Time

Ready for another taste of honey? On Sunday (Sept. 18), Mariah Carey unveiled a new vinyl for Honey: The Remixes in celebration of her seminal Butterfly album’s 25th anniversary.

“More #Butterfly25 goodies!” the singer announced on Twitter. “Pre-Order Honey: The Remixes – for the first time on vinyl! 2LP’s on honey colored vinyl.” (For the time being, the new vinyl is available exclusively through Urban Outfitters and is expected to ship in February 2023, because production delays are still a very real thing, dahhling.)

Across a dozen tracks, the album features different interpretations of Butterfly‘s smash lead single like the “Bad Boy Remix” with Puff Daddy, Mase and The Lox, the “So So Def Mix” with pals Da Brat and Jermaine Dupri, the extended seven-minute “Mo’ Honey Dub” and more. The brand-new remix by David Morales will also be included on Side C of the two-LP set.

Last week, Carey dropped a new deluxe version of her beloved 1997 album with eight bonus tracks and announced her plans to celebrate the studio set’s latest milestone with a Butterfly-themed merch collection, a documentary on the making of the iconic “Honey” music video and more. Billboard also ranked Butterfly‘s twelve original tracks to ring in the occasion, with “Honey” landing in our critic’s top three alongside fellow singles “My All” and “The Roof (Back in Time).”

In other news, the superstar teased last week that she has plenty of new music coming down the pipeline to keep the Lambily fed, including a soundtrack to Lee Daniels’ planned scripted series about her life and a mystery “themed album.”

Check out Carey’s announcement of Honey: The Remixes on vinyl below.