Mariah Carey Is ‘Grateful’ for ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Hitting No. 1 for the Fourth Year in a Row

The Queen of Christmas gave Billboard a shout-out in her latest social post.

Mariah Carey has nothing but love and gratitude when it comes to the continued chart domination of “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

On Thursday (Dec. 15), the living legend posted a photo on Twitter with Billboard‘s own Silvio Pietroluongo, senior vice president of charts and data development, who presented her with a plaque commemorating the holiday smash’s fourth annual trip to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. “Grateful,” she simply captioned the post, using a red heart and lamb emoji, and giving Billboard‘s social handle a shout-out.

“All I Want for Christmas is You” returned to the No. 1 spot on the all-genre tally — as well as both of Billboard‘s global charts — on the tally dated Dec. 17, ending Taylor Swift’s six-week run at the summit with “Anti-Hero.” The 1994 single from Carey’s first Christmas album, Merry Christmas, became her 19th career No. 1 back in 2019, a full 25 years after it was first released.

On Tuesday (Dec. 13), Mimi brought the song — as well as the rest of her festivities — to Madison Square Garden for the first of her two planned Merry Christmas to All! holiday concerts at the iconic New York City venue. Ahead of the show, she gave one South American fan the ultimate Christmas gift by upgrading the woman’s seat to the front row after the fan tweeted about flying more than 5,000 miles from Uruguay just to see the Queen of Christmas live.

Check out Mariah celebrating her latest chart triumph with Pietroluongo below.

