Mariah Carey Gifts Front Row Ticket to Superfan With Sprained Foot

Mariah Carey proved once again that she’s the reigning Queen of Christmas when she bumped a superfan who will be attending her Friday night (Dec. 16) “Merry Christmas to All” gig at Madison Square Garden to the front row.

Explore Explore Mariah Carey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

It all started when a Twitter user named Jordan Faso took to Twitter to reveal that they are planning to attend Carey’s show despite an injury. “Having a sprained foot is not going to stop me from seeing @MariahCarey on friday! i will crawl in MSG,” they tweeted along with a string of laughing emojis.

Carey, upon seeing the post, sweetly replied, “I wouldn’t want you to crawl!! Maybe instead you can sit in the front row for tomorrow’s show???”

Of course, Faso was thrilled over the news. “GUYS IM SHAKING LOL,” the fan wrote.

I wouldn’t want you to crawl!! Maybe instead you can sit in the front row for tomorrow’s show??? #L4L❤️🎁🦋 https://t.co/x3hZUJbxzm — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 16, 2022

GUYS IM SHAKING LOL — 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤 #𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐡𝐒𝐙𝐍 (@JordanFaso) December 16, 2022

The interaction came just two days after Carey upgraded another member of her Lambily fanbase, who traveled from Uruguay to New York just to the the show, to front row. “Today I’m traveling from my country, which is 8.598km (5.342,55miles) away from NY, just to see my idol @MariahCarey,” the fan named Mai wrote on Monday (Dec. 12). “I remember when I started saving for this day 5 years ago, wishing and hoping for this day. Words can’t describe my happiness rn, love u forever Mimi!”

“I am so happy you’re going to be here!!!,” Carey responded along with a snowflake and Christmas tree emoji. “How would you like to sit in the front row for tonight’s concert??”