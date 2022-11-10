Mariah Carey’s Got ‘Emotions’ About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ Featuring Her Hit

Fit for a queen! Mariah Carey was feeling all the emotions on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) as she tuned into the season five premiere of The Crown.

“THE CROWN premiered last night and of course I had to have my own screening dahhlings!” the icon captioned an Instagram video showing her lounging in her screening room in a tiara and silky white robe as she sips from a fancy tea cup, as her son Moroccan snoozes on a couch opposite her. Mimi then shared with the Lambs that her 1991 hit “Emotions” is featured in the first episode of the Netflix hit’s new season. “Seeeeee!” she exclaims with a big smile as the track begins to play.

Starring Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Leslie Manville, Dominic West, Jonny Lee Miller and Elizabeth Debicki, season five of The Crown charts the Britsh royal family’s lives throughout the 1990s, and will touch on major events including the tragic 1997 death of Princess Diana.

“Emotions” — which earned Mariah the fifth consecutive No. 1 of her career upon its release — is the latest throwback hit to get dusted off for a major Netflix sync following the likes of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal WIth God)” and Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” on season four of Stranger Things. (It’s worth noting both of those tracks saw impressive bumps on the charts after their respective episodes of the sci-fi series dropped on the streamer.)

Meanwhile, Carey just released her new children’s book, The Christmas Princess, and is currently gearing up for her quartet of Merry Christmas to All! holiday shows in New York City and Toronto. The string of festivities will also be followed by a two-hour primetime special on CBS.

Check out Mariah Carey watching The Crown’s season premiere: