Mariah Carey Celebrates Easter With ‘Bunny Kisses’ & a ‘Huge Side of Gratitude for All!’

Mariah Carey took to social media on Sunday (April 9) to give the Lambs a peek at her festive Easter celebrations with Dem Babies and friends.

“Happy Easter!!” the singer captioned a video featuring a late-night visit from none other than the Easter Bunny himself. As an instrumental version of her 2008 single “I’ll Be Lovin’ U Long Time” plays, a pajama-clad Carey sneaks the Easter Bunny downstairs to help him plant a giant golden egg in the backyard for her 11-year-old twins to find in the morning.

The Lambily absolutely loved seeing the certified Queen of Christmas teaming up with yet another holiday icon, with one writing, “DANG you know the Easter bunny too?! I’m envious.” Another fan was using Mariah’s discography for their own Easter celebrations, “Happy Easter to you and your family Queen! Currently listening to Fly Like a Bird on this Holy Sunday…love you!”

In another clip posted hours later, Mimi wrote, “Bunny kisses and orange soda with a huge side of Gratitude for All! Happy Easter!” and showed off the sweet gray bunny she’d adopted for the holiday. (“Does he eat, like, little carrots and stuff?” she asks as Roc and Roe play with their new pet in the grass.)

The Elusive Chanteuse, who’s set to headline L.A.’s Pride in the Park along with Megan Thee Stallion this coming June, most recently celebrated her latest “anniversary” of turning a year older with a tropical vacation that involved jumping off yachts and nearly swimming with sharks.

Check out Mariah’s bunny-filled Easter festivities below.