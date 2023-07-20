Mariah Carey Enlists Dem Babies for ‘Touch My Body’ TikTok Challenge: Watch

If there’s anything that Mariah Carey knows how to do — besides making a hit single — it’s managing to get one of her iconic tracks trending on TikTok with little effort. But on Wednesday (July 19), the “It’s a Wrap” singer decided to hop on a trend for a change.

Explore Explore Mariah Carey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Carey made a TikTok for the “Touch My Body” challenge alongside her 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe — lovingly known as Dem Babies — and a small portion of her glam squad. In the video, Carey wears a two piece set consisting of a denim bra top and matching jeans with the top unbuttoned.

At first, Carey’s hairstylist and makeup artist touch up her hair and makeup, but then Moroccan and Monroe come in, and they all start dancing to the 2008 track as it plays in the background. Carey captioned the fun clip, “Why not? Jumping on the trend of my own song lol.”

Fans in the comments section could not stop gushing over the video, with a user on Twitter saying, “Literally SERVING LIKE ITS 2008!!! You have the Lambily on our knees, MC!!!!” while another user added that “dem babies are so big now omg.” One user flat out gave Carey a challenge of their own: “Queennn drop a new song so we can start a new trend.”

This isn’t the first time that Dem Babies danced to “Touch My Body” on TikTok — back in June, their father Nick Cannon has them join him for a dance video of his own. “Only Right!! Shout out to Mommy!!! The Empress Queen of all Queens!” Cannon wrote at the time.

See Carey and Cannon’s videos of them dancing to “Touch My Body” below.