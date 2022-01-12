Mariah Carey Announces Her First Children’s Book — and It’s About Christmas, Of Course

Get ready, little Lambs, because Mariah Carey announced on Wednesday (Jan. 12) that she’s releasing her very own children’s book.

“The Christmas Princess is a fairytale for holiday lovers of all ages! Little Mariah represents my inner child believing in her own vision, she represents all children, especially those who feel like outsiders or ‘others’, striving to believe in themselves,” the star captioned her Instagram announcement featuring the book’s cover. “It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale full of wonder and boundless hope.”

The tome is co-written by Michaela Angela Davis — who also worked with the Elusive Chanteuse on her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey — with original illustrations by Fuuji Takashi. It is set to be released sometime this fall via Henry Holt Books for Young Readers.

Explore Explore Mariah Carey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“So many of us have been drowning in ‘bleakocity’ for the last year and half, why not create an enchanted land to escape to?” Carey told People. “The Christmas Princess springs from the same need as my memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey — to emancipate the little girl in me.”

While The Christmas Princess won’t arrive until closer to Christmas, Carey just wrapped her most festive holiday season yet thanks to her No. 1 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” making its annual ascent to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the third year in a row. (The modern Christmas classic also ushered in the new year as the first No. 1 song of 2022 after surpassing one billion streams on Spotify.)

Additionally, the superstar premiered her second holiday music extravaganza with Apple TV+, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, and teamed up with McDonald’s for her very own holiday-themed Mariah Menu during the 12 days leading up to Christmas.

See her announcement and the cover of The Christmas Princess below: