Mariah Carey Celebrates ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Topping Hot 100 For Another Week While Fully Dressed in a Hot Tub

If all Mariah Carey wanted for Christmas is spending another week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, then she got it.

The Queen of Christmas toasted to her holiday staple “All I Want For Christmas Is You” spending another week atop the Hot 100 this week (chart dated Jan. 1, 2022) with a picture of her hot-tubbing in the snow-covered mountains while fully dressed in a lavish black gown.

“Feeling blessed and elated. Another week at #1 on the Hot 100! Thank you Lambily… ‘Love you till the end of time,'” she captioned the picture.

Explore Explore Mariah Carey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Feeling blessed and elated. Another week at #1 on the Hot 100! Thank you Lambily… “Love you till the end of time.” ❤️🦋🎄🐑🌈🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4kIdMgKoyM — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 28, 2021

That marks the song’s seventh total week at No. 1, after “All I Want For Christmas Is You” spent three weeks at the top of the all-genre songs tally beginning in December 2019 and two more starting in December 2020, before it returned to the summit a week ago. In 2019, “Christmas” became MC’s 19th Hot 100 No. 1 hit, and she’s never forgotten it or let anyone else forget it.

In a recent video interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Mimi was asked how many No. 1 songs has she landed on the Hot 100 chart, and she correctly answered 19. But when someone from outside the camera’s view tried to correct her and say 18, the iconic hitmaker responded in her own defense, “No, no, no, dahling. It is 19…. I think I know how many No. 1s I’ve had on the Hot 100 chart because one of them was a holiday song, and it is ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You.'”

And while Christmas itself is over, “Christmas” is still the biggest song in the world, as it continues its chart-topping success on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Jan. 1).