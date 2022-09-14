Mariah Carey Rolls Out Surprises for 25th Anniversary of ‘Butterfly’

Spread your wings and prepare to fly, Lambs, because Mariah Carey announced a celebration in support of the 25th anniversary of her album Butterfly on Wednesday (Sept. 14).

“#Butterfly25 is here!! Celebrating 25… minutes… since the release of my favorite and probably most personal album…Starting 9/16,” the Elusive Chanteuse wrote on Instagram alongside a video montage of all the surprises she has planned for the Lambily to commemorate the occasion.

The 25th anniversary will include a deluxe reissue of the 1997 LP with eight new bonus tracks from the Butterfly sessions, the re-release of the music videos for “Honey” and “The Roof (Back in Time)” in 4K, a new documentary on the making of the iconic “Honey” visual, classic live performances from the era, a special vinyl release of Honey (The Remixes), a Butterfly-themed merch collection and more.

Carey has long spoken of the special connection she has to Butterfly, which marked a turning point in both her personal life and her career following her split from ex-husband and former Sony Music chairman and CEO Tommy Mottola. Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 two years after 1995’s Daydream, Butterfly found the superstar asserting control over her musical vision for the very first time and pivoting from the adult contemporary sound of her earlier work into hip-hop-influenced R&B by teaming up with the likes of Diddy, Missy Elliott, Q-Tip and more.

Later this month, Carey is set to headline the 10th annual Global Citizen Festival in New York City along Metallica, Usher, the Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Charlie Puth and Rosalía.

Check out Mariah’s #Butterfly25 announcement below.