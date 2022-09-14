×
Skip to main content

Mariah Carey Rolls Out Surprises for 25th Anniversary of ‘Butterfly’

The anniversary includes a deluxe reissue, new merch collection, documentary and more.

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey attends Variety's 2019 Power of Women: Los Angeles presented by Lifetime at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Spread your wings and prepare to fly, Lambs, because Mariah Carey announced a celebration in support of the 25th anniversary of her album Butterfly on Wednesday (Sept. 14).

“#Butterfly25 is here!! Celebrating 25… minutes… since the release of my favorite and probably most personal album…Starting 9/16,” the Elusive Chanteuse wrote on Instagram alongside a video montage of all the surprises she has planned for the Lambily to commemorate the occasion.

Related

Ledisi

Ledisi Appointed Artist-in-Residence at Berklee's Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice

Explore

Explore

Mariah Carey

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The 25th anniversary will include a deluxe reissue of the 1997 LP with eight new bonus tracks from the Butterfly sessions, the re-release of the music videos for “Honey” and “The Roof (Back in Time)” in 4K, a new documentary on the making of the iconic “Honey” visual, classic live performances from the era, a special vinyl release of Honey (The Remixes), a Butterfly-themed merch collection and more.

Carey has long spoken of the special connection she has to Butterfly, which marked a turning point in both her personal life and her career following her split from ex-husband and former Sony Music chairman and CEO Tommy Mottola. Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 two years after 1995’s Daydream, Butterfly found the superstar asserting control over her musical vision for the very first time and pivoting from the adult contemporary sound of her earlier work into hip-hop-influenced R&B by teaming up with the likes of Diddy, Missy Elliott, Q-Tip and more.

Later this month, Carey is set to headline the 10th annual Global Citizen Festival in New York City along Metallica, Usher, the Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Charlie Puth and Rosalía.

Check out Mariah’s #Butterfly25 announcement below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad