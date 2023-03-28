Mariah Carey Rang in Her Latest ‘Anniversary’ With a ‘Celebratory Splash’

Don’t call it a birthday, dahhlings! Mariah Carey celebrated her latest “anniversary” on Monday (March 27) with a trip to quite the tropical locale.

Though the Elusive Chanteuse didn’t reveal where she’s vacationing, she did post a fun video of herself marking the day by casually jumping off the side of her yacht. “Celebratory splash at 3:27 on 3.27!” she captioned the clip set to the Def Club Mix of her 1997 No. 1 single “Honey.” After landing in the clear blue water, the superstar showed off her mermaid skills in a pink and black wetsuit and modern shades.

A few hours later, Carey shared another clip showing a shark swimming right next to the yacht. “Wait look! It’s a shark in the water, you guys! Hello!” she shouts to everyone else on the boat.

“Oh my gosh, I’ve been swimming with sharks my whole life and I still am,” she continued, before putting on a posh accent to implore, “Please, Mr. Shark, don’t hurt me, baby!”

Mariah certainly seemed to feel the love from the Lambily throughout the day, tweeting, “Sitting here looking at all these videos and comments..I promise you I’m by myself sitting on the stairs in tears of happiness like..OMG the lambs have always been and still are UNPARALLELED!!!!! ‘Please make a note of it!’” and later adding, “I want to like and repost and comment on every one of your tweets!!!! It’s so overwhelming in a positive way” with a series of crying emojis.

To prove her point about how she views birthdays, the icon also shared a fan account’s tweet using a resurfaced interview in which she explains, “I don’t have birthdays. No, well, I just have anniversaries. I decided to do that. And I’ve noticed that people who decide not to have birthdays, they just don’t have them.”

Get a look at how Mariah spent her “anniversary,” “shark moment” and all, below.

