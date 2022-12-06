Mariah Carey Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction With ‘On Stage Improv’: ‘It Was Just a Freestyle Moment’

Never let ’em see you sweat! Mariah Carey came close to suffering a wardrobe malfunction during an appearance in New York City on Monday night (Dec. 5), but not to worry dahhlings. Mimi always recovers.

“Oh my gosh. It was very, very close to being a full-on scandal! But we made it work,” the exasperated icon said in a video posted to her social media. Gesturing to the shoulder of her glamorous gown, Carey explained that the strap “came untethered.”

“But we got it back,” she continued. “And everybody was super professional, we got on stage, with glorious jewelry. But yeah, so I just had to make up a little song about, like, ‘We makin’ dresses, da da da da-aa,’ I don’t know what it is. But, you know, it was just a freestyle moment. It is what it was. It’s nothing great but let me just tell you this: We made it.”

Mariah also shared the clip of herself making up the song in the moment as her team furiously races to fix the errant strap on the midnight blue dress — and touch up her hair and makeup, of course. “Dress malfunction or on stage improv? How about both!” she captioned the post.

On this week’s Billboard Hot 100 (dated Dec. 10), the singer’s classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” comes roaring back to No. 2, blocked from the top spot only by Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” which is enjoying its sixth consecutive week at No. 1.

Watch Mariah recount her near-scandal below, and her hair stylist Danielle Priano’s video of the moment.