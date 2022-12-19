‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!’: Here’s How You Can Watch & Stream the Holiday Special

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s time, dahhlings. The Queen of Christmas is back with another holiday special!

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! premieres on CBS on Tuesday (Dec. 20) and will stream live on Paramount+.

The two-hour concert special, filmed at Madison Square Garden, will feature the Grammy winner performing a bevy of holiday hits, which of course includes the chart-topping, seasonal favorite: “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

After officially announcing the start of the holiday season on Halloween night, Mariah Carey sat down for a wide-ranging interview on Nov. 1 about her love for Christmas, the upcoming TV adaptation of her memoir and more.

“When I’m not onstage and I’m in holiday mode, there are rules that I set,” the Queen of Christmas dished to USA Today. “I don’t care who it is – the kids, if I have guests, whatever – nobody is allowed to play or watch anything other than a Christmas-related thing. If I wake up in the middle of the night and walk into the living room, and the music isn’t playing and the lights aren’t on, I just can’t handle it.”

Related Mariah Carey Gets the Christmas Spirit Flowing In New Clip: ‘It’s Time’

While her past Christmas festivities have included Apple TV+ specials, themed McDonald’s menus and more, this year Mimi is gearing up for four holiday concerts in New York City and Toronto in the wake of releasing her new children’s book, The Christmas Princess.

“I’m trying to make [these shows] as magical as possible,” she said of the series of “Merry Christmas to All!” concerts at Madison Square Garden and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena in mid-December. “Oftentimes as a child, or even throughout earlier parts of my career, I did not feel loved. I certainly never felt unconditional love, and that’s what I have with my fans: that connection. So I’m extremely excited.”

Another project the icon has in the works is a TV series inspired by her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey. Working in collaboration with Lee Daniels, she told the outlet what she’s looking for when it comes to who will eventually be playing her younger self onscreen.

“I don’t think it’s about ‘cast the girl who sings the Mariah Carey style,’ whatever that is,” she teased. “It’s about casting a great actress with a somewhat similar look and just making sure the acting is there. Because we have the music – they can sing along to it.”

During the interview, the Elusive Chanteuse also teased the possibility of a live Butterfly show in honor of the landmark album’s recent 25th anniversary, as well as a documentary using the 175 hours of footage she has from her Butterfly Lounge sessions.

Read Mariah’s full interview with USA Today here and keep reading for details on how to watch her Christmas special from anywhere.

How to Watch Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! is slated to air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday and will stream live and on demand via Paramount+. The special will air on MTV on Wednesday (Dec. 21).

If you already have access to local channels through cable, satellite, or a TV antenna, you can watch the special as soon as it premieres (check your local listing for channel information) on your TV, laptop or a compatible streaming device.

And if you’re a cord cutter, you can watch Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! live with a free trial from Paramount+ or platforms such as Fubo and DirectTV Stream.

SlingTV and Hulu + Live TV also carry CBS and dozens of other local and cable channels for an affordable price (but no free trial).

Paramount+ starts at $4.99/month for the ad-supported, Essential plan, and $9.99/month for the commercial-free, Premium plan, which comes with local, live CBS stations, NFL on CBS and other must-watch sports, and you get to download programs and watch them offline.

Enjoy a free trial for the first week when you sign up for Paramount+ directly through the website or app or on Prime Video (use ExpressVPN to stream Paramount+ from outside the U.S.).

Looking to save money on your streaming bill? Paramount+ is free to Walmart+ subscribers (click here to start your free trial) and T-Mobile customers can get a free subscription for a year with select plans.

Additionally, Paramount+ offers a 25% student discount, a bundle deal with Showtime, and for a limited time, subscribers can save 50% on the annual plan. Offer ends Jan. 2, 2023.

Unlock countless hours of entertainment with Paramount+. The streaming platform houses a variety of movies, music specials and concerts, sports and exclusive series like 1923, Tulsa King, The Game, The Checkup, Evil, Ink Master, The Good Fight, Mayor of Kingstown and Jerry & Marge Go Large.