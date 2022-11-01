Mariah Carey Promises to Make Her Christmas Concerts ‘As Magical As Possible’

It’s time, dahhlings. After officially announcing the start of the holiday season, Mariah Carey sat down for a wide-ranging interview Tuesday (Nov. 1) about her love for Christmas, the upcoming TV adaptation of her memoir and more.

“When I’m not onstage and I’m in holiday mode, there are rules that I set,” the Queen of Christmas dished to USA Today. “I don’t care who it is – the kids, if I have guests, whatever – nobody is allowed to play or watch anything other than a Christmas-related thing. If I wake up in the middle of the night and walk into the living room, and the music isn’t playing and the lights aren’t on, I just can’t handle it.”

While her past Christmas festivities have included Apple TV+ specials, themed McDonald’s menus and more, this year Mimi is gearing up for four holiday concerts in New York City and Toronto in the wake of releasing her new children’s book, The Christmas Princess.

“I’m trying to make [these shows] as magical as possible,” she said of the series of “Merry Christmas to All!” concerts at Madison Square Garden and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena in mid-December. “Oftentimes as a child, or even throughout earlier parts of my career, I did not feel loved. I certainly never felt unconditional love, and that’s what I have with my fans: that connection. So I’m extremely excited.”

Another project the icon has in the works is a TV series inspired by her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey. Working in collaboration with Lee Daniels, she told the outlet what she’s looking for when it comes to who will eventually be playing her younger self onscreen.

“I don’t think it’s about ‘cast the girl who sings the Mariah Carey style,’ whatever that is,” she teased. “It’s about casting a great actress with a somewhat similar look and just making sure the acting is there. Because we have the music – they can sing along to it.”

During the interview, the Elusive Chanteuse also teased the possibility of a live Butterfly show in honor of the landmark album’s recent 25th anniversary, as well as a documentary using the 175 hours of footage she has from her Butterfly Lounge sessions.

Read Mariah’s full interview with USA Today here.