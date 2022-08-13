Maren Morris & Zedd Tease a Follow-Up to ‘The Middle’

Zedd and Maren Morris visit at SiriusXM Studios on January 29, 2018 in New York City.

Is a new Maren Morris and Zedd collab on the way?

The country singer and dance producer seemed to indicate that possibility on social media this weekend, where they both teased that a follow-up to their 2018 pop earworm “The Middle” (with Grey) might just be in the works.

“Round 2?” Morris wrote Saturday (Aug. 13) on Twitter, where she shared a photo of the pair.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Maren Morris Zedd See latest videos, charts and news

“Should we do it again?” Zedd asked in his own tweet, sharing the same picture.

“The Middle” was a hit on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, where it held strong at No. 1 for an impressive 33 weeks. It also made it onto the top 10 on the Hot 100 chart, where it peaked at No. 5.

“It was one of the fastest sessions I’ve ever done,” Zedd said of recording the track with Morris, in a 2018 interview with Billboard. “I’m known for recording a singer until there’s basically no more voice left — to be safe, so that I never have to ask somebody to come back. This was 20 takes, two hours: Maren really knew the song.”

“I’ll never forget hearing it for the first time,” Morris added. “Technically, it was in the Target commercial [aired during the 2018 Grammys], but hearing it on [WRVW] The River, the pop station here in Nashville, there’s something about radio waves coming through your car speakers. Country fans may have been scared of [me] leaving the nest initially, but once the song came out they were just proud of me for making a catchy-as-hell song.