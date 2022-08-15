Maren Morris & Zedd Share Release Date for Second Collab, ‘Make You Say’: Here’s When It Arrives

“The Middle” definitely wasn’t the end. On Monday (Aug. 15), Maren Morris and Zedd confirmed another collaboration between them is officially on its way.

“‘Make You Say’ with @zedd and @beauz_world dropping Friday,” the country star tweeted alongside the single’s colorful cover art of three female faces representing the elements of water, fire and earth. Zedd also shared the same message on his own Twitter feed after both initially teased the coming track last week.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Maren Morris Zedd See latest videos, charts and news

For their part, sibling production duo BEAUZ couldn’t contain their excitement at being included on the track, retweeting Zedd’s’ announcement and writing, “THE BIGGEST MOMENT OF OUR LIVES YET.”

Released with an assist from Grey, “The Middle” lit up the summer of 2018 and eventually peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, proving Morris could handle pop just as easily as her country roots and becoming the highest-charting single of the singer’s career thus far. The crossover hit also earned multiple nominations at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards the following year including record of the year, song of the year and best pop duo/group performance.

Since their first collaboration, Zedd has teamed up with pop stars like Shawn Mendes (2018’s “Lost in Japan” remix), Katy Perry (2019’s “365”), Disclosure (2022’s “You’ve Got to Let Go If You Want to Be Free”) and more. Meanwhile, Morris released her third studio album, Humble Quest, in March containing Top 10 country hit “Circles Around This Town” and promotional singles “Background Music” and “Nervous.”

The “Girl” songstress also revealed recently on social media that she had nabbed a callback for the Broadway production of Wicked — news that earned a shoutout from none other than Kristin Chenoweth.

Check out Morris, Zedd and BEAUZ announcing “Make Me Say” below.