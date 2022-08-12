Maren Morris Gets a Callback for ‘Wicked’ Broadway Show & Support From OG Star Kristin Chenoweth

Maren Morris performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

Maren Morris is ready to defy gravity! On Thursday (Aug. 11), the country star revealed she is one step closer to appearing in Wicked on Broadway.

“I got a callback for Wicked. I am in tears. What the hell,” she tweeted, using a green heart and crying emoji.

And to make the moment even sweeter, the “Circles Around This Town” singer got a vote of support from none other than original Wicked star Kristin Chenoweth, who replied, “You go baby!! Told ya you could do it!!! xoxooxo.” Morris’ adorable reaction to having the OG Glinda in her corner? “Stop my heart is going to explode.”

Morris expanded a bit more about her Wicked audition in a video on her Instagram Stories Thursday. “I literally don’t care — yes, I do! — if I go beyond this callback because this is like, 14-year-old Maren getting to achieve something that, like, was never in reach,” she shared. “It just never felt possible. So, thank you for being on this journey with me. We’ll see where it goes. I’m just really happy! I love Wicked! I love Elphaba! I love Kristin Chenoweth! Thank you, Kristin, for inspiring me to buck up and just send a self tape in.”

The country singer first revealed she had thrown her hat in the ring for the Broadway production in May when she tweeted, “Gonna send an audition tape in for Wicked on Broadway. What the hell. Let’s see what happens.” She then shared an update during an appearance last week on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “All I’ve heard is that they’re not quite casting yet, but they have my tape,” she said at the time, before clarifying that her audition was for the Broadway production rather than the big-screen adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

During the late-night show, Morris also shared her thoughts on Brandi Carlile and Joni Mitchell’s performance at the Newport Folk Festival and dished on her friendship with Sheryl Crow.

Morris is currently gearing up to hit the road in support of her latest album Humble Quest, and next year she’s set to perform at the female-led Girls Just Wanna Weekend destination concert at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Check out Morris’ sweet reaction to getting her Wicked callback below.

I got a callback for Wicked. I am in tears. What the hell. 💚😭 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 11, 2022