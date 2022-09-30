Maren Morris Makes Fan’s Year by Sharing Long Lost Cover of ‘Edelweiss’

The Twitterverse is alive with The Sound of Music! On Thursday (Sept. 29), Maren Morris gifted a fan with her long lost cover of “Edelweiss” from the golden age musical.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think of @MarenMorris’ rendition of ‘Edelweiss’ that she posted and then deleted. I have gone to the ends of the earth looking for that video,” TikToker Hope Sloop tweeted into the ether, only for the country singer to hear her cry and deliver.

“Here’s most of it,” Morris replied, gamely sharing a raw file of a little over two minutes of the tender ballad, on which she croons, “Edelweiss, Edelweiss/ every morning you greet me/ Small and white, clean and bright/ You look happy to see me/ Blossom of snow, may you bloom and grow/ Bloom and grow forever/ Edelweiss, Edelweiss/ Bless my homeland forever” over folksy strings.

Sloop couldn’t believe her luck, sweetly replying, “I wish I could say this made my day but it’s more like you just made my year.”

Earlier this week, Morris continued her giving streak by partnering with GLAAD to design a new shirt that celebrates the upcoming Spirit Day and takes a stand against the bullying of LGBTQIA teens. The tee is the “Circles Around This Town” singer’s second charity-driven design after raising more than $150,000 for transgender causes with her popular “Lunatic Country Music Person” shirt throughout September. (The phrase came from a dig by Fox News personality Tucker Carlson in the wake of Morris’ recent feud with Brittany Aldean over the latter’s transphobic remarks on social media.)

Stream Morris’ tender Sound of Music cover below.