Maren Morris Just Designed Another Shirt for LGBTQ+ Spirit Day: ‘You Have a Seat at This Table’

Maren Morris has partnered with GLAAD to design a new T-shirt in honor of Spirit Day, and is speaking out about her support as an LGBTQIA+ ally in a new interview.

Chatting with the organization in a video shared Thursday (Sept. 29), the country star opened up about why advocating for the queer community has always been important to her. “My mom was really close to her uncle growing up, who sadly died in the early ’90s of AIDS. And so it was just always a conversation in our household that we’re all the same,” she said. “And there is no ‘us and you.’ So I think that being instilled in me from such an early age — particularly growing up in the South — was really important.”

To commemorate this year’s upcoming Spirit Day on Oct. 20, the “Circles Around This Town” singer is releasing a new purple shirt emblazoned with the phrase “You Have a Seat at This Table” in the shape of a heart. Proceeds from the merch will be donated to GLAAD, and fans can wear the shirt on Spirit Day to show their support for LGBTQIA youth.

While her latest design brings to mind the fan favorite The Highwomen track “Crowded Table,” it also follows the shirt she released in support of trans youth in the wake of her recent social media spat with Brittany Aldean, the wife of country singer Jason Aldean.

“Sadly, there are a lot of people that believe things that are just completely untrue about trans youth and gender-affirming care and what it actually entails,” Morris said in her interview with GLAAD before going on to explain why she can get so heated regarding the topic. “We talk about having these hard conversations and doing it with a loving heart. Yeah, I think at the core, you’re coming from a good place. But I don’t think that you can do this all the time with, like, sunshine and rainbows. I think you have to have the tough conversations so people understand what’s actually going on, and you could actually save someone’s life having the right information.”

To date, Morris’ earlier T-shirt, which she designed after being called a “lunatic country music person” by Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, has raised more than $150,000 and counting for GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program and Trans Lifeline.

Watch Morris’ GLAAD interview below and order her Spirit Day T-shirt on her website.