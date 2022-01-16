Maneskin Set as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest, With Host Will Forte

(L-R) Ethan Torchio, Damiano David, Thomas Raggi, and Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin attend the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Italian rockers Måneskin will appear as the musical guest on the next episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by actor (and former SNL cast member) Will Forte.

SNL made the lineup announcement for its upcoming Jan. 22 episode this weekend.

Måneskin — Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torchio — won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 with the song “Zitti e buoni.”

In the wake of their Eurovision win, the quartet’s cover of the Four Seasons‘ “Beggin’,” which they first released on an EP in 2017, went viral on TikTok and hit streaming services as new fans discovered the band and their catalog. “Beggin'” peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on the Global 200 chart.

Forte, an SNL alum who was featured on the show from 2002 to 2010, will serve as host for the first time on Saturday.

