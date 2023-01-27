Maneskin Recalls Meeting The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards & Getting His ‘Blessing’

Måneskin is in demand. The Italian rockers, who are fresh off the release of their third studio album, Rush!, revealed during their Thursday (Jan. 26) appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger is a fan, and shared a story about opening up a show for the legendary rock band. The “Beggin'” hitmakers also detailed the hilarious antics that ensued while meeting the “Gimme Shelter” singer and his bandmate Keith Richards for the first time.

“Mick Jagger chose you to open for The Rolling Stones in Las Vegas … what was it like when you got that call?” Fallon inquired of his guests.

“It was our first stadium so it was crazy. And also it was iconic because we got the chance to talk to [Jagger], and he was so nice and knew a lot of our music,” bassist Victoria De Angelis explained. “And then we met Keith Richards and he was like, ‘I don’t know who the f–k you are, but they told me you’re good.’ We were like ‘OK!’ We were blessed. We got the blessing.”

The rock group also discussed a 2023 Grammy nomination for best new artist. Lead singer Damiano David was the first to find out the news, and recounted the story to Fallon. “It streamed in the morning so I was the only one really awake in front of the television. They were all waking up and getting dressed, and when they said our name I started screaming,” he shared. “We were actually shooting a video for this because we wanted to share the reaction but we couldn’t because it was too vulgar, too aggressive.”

De Angelis confirmed that her bandmate’s reaction was so intense, she thought the rest of the band was in serious trouble: “I heard him starting banging on my door, and I was like, ‘What’s wrong? What have I done? I’m f–cked.'”

“They all thought we didn’t get the nom,” David added, to which De Angelis replied, “I thought you wanted to kill me or something.”

Closing out the band’s appearance on Fallon was a performance of Rush! single “GOSSIP.” Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello, who also features on the track, joined the quartet for the performance.

Watch Måneskin on Fallon below.