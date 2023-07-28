Mandy Moore Reveals Son Gus Has Rare Skin Condition Called Gianotti Crosti Syndrome

Mandy Moore revealed that one of her sons is having an issue with his health. On Friday (July 28), the “Candy” singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her two-year-old son Gus with a red rash on his body, along with some insight on his recently diagnosed condition.

“This sweet boy woke up with a crazy rash on Saturday am. We thought maybe an eczema flare? Poison oak? Allergy,” she captioned the photo. “We tried to deduce what it could be and did anything to help him find relief from the itch. Went to urgent care. Pediatrician. Dermatologist. pediatric dermatologist. All the while, he smiles and carries on with his day like the rockstar he is.”

She continued, “Turns out it’s a viral childhood rash that just spontaneously appears called Gianotti-Crosti syndrome. It sometimes accompanies a cold but not in Gus’ case. It’s all over his legs and feed and the backs of his arms but nowhere else. There’s nothing to do but a steroid cream and Benadryl at night. And it could last 6-8 weeks.”

According to the National Institute of Health, Gianotti Crosti syndrome is “a rare childhood skin condition characterized by a papular rash with blisters on the skin of the legs, buttocks, and arms.” The condition results in skin lesions that last a minimum of 10 days to several weeks, as described by Moore.

“This parenting thing is weird and hard and sometimes you feel so helpless (and yes I’m ever so grateful it’s only an itchy skin condition). Kids are resilient and as long as he’s smiling through it, we are a-okay,” the This Is Us actress concluded her Stories post.

Moore shares her two sons with Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith — the pair tied the knot in 2018. Gus, whose name is August “Gus” Harrison, on Feb. 20, 2021. The couple’s youngest child, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett Goldsmith, was born in October 2022.

