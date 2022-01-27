Here’s Who Mandy Moore Thinks Should Star in a ‘Walk to Remember’ Reboot

Mandy Moore poses upon arriving at the 'Midway' movie premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2019.

With reboots circulating like Gossip Girl, And Just Like That… and West Side Story, Mandy Moore is ready to see a reimagining of A Walk to Remember.

Moore recently sat down with People to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her role as Jamie in the 1999 film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ novel of the same name. “I would love that,” the actress told the publication of the idea of a reboot, adding that she had a particular person in mind to take on her original character.

“I don’t know, Olivia Rodrigo or something like that,” Moore revealed. “I would love to see it. It’s been long enough that, yeah, I feel like we’ve earned our place in cinematic history for a reboot at this point.”

A Walk to Remember follows the story of high school senior Landon Carter (played by Shane West) who falls in love with Jamie, who he and his friends once made fun of. “Somehow, we sort of just had this really natural, effortless chemistry with one another,” Moore said of working with West. “And I think that comes across in the film and that’s hard to get. You can’t really fake that.”

Stepping into a high school romantic comedy would likely feel right at home for Rodrigo, who launched her career as Nini Salazar-Roberts in another reboot, Disney+‘s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

In December, it was confirmed that the “Drivers License” singer would return for the series’ third season, which begins filming in January — just three months before the Grammy nominee is set to embark on her first-ever tour.