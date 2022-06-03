Mandy Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith

Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore attend the NBCU FYC House closing night music event at NBCU FYC House on May 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

More big and exciting changes are coming for Mandy Moore! The This Is Us star just said goodbye to NBC’s popular drama with the series finale, and now, she’s pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The singer-actress announced the happy news in an Instagram post Friday (June 3) with a picture of son Gus wearing a “big brother” T-shirt. “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” she captioned the sweet photo. “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!

Dawes frontman Goldsmith shared the same photo on his account. “Gus is gonna be the best big brother. @mandymooremm is gonna be the best MomOf2,” he gushed in his caption. “There’s a good chance I’m the happiest, luckiest person you know (or just follow) and now we’re gonna double it.”

The actress also noted in her post that due to her pregnancy, her planned tour for the summer is “gonna be slightly different than I expected.”

Moore had shared in March that she had new music coming and would be hitting the road to support the release. Her seventh studio album, In Real Life, arrived May 13, just 11 days before the This Is Us series finale, which concluded after six seasons. Her tour in support of the new album is set to kick off June 10 in Atlanta, and wraps July 24 at Rhode Island’s Newport Folk Festival.

The “Fifteen” singer and Goldsmith married in November 2018. The couple announced in February 2021 that they had welcomed their first child together, August Harrison Goldsmith.

