Mandy Moore Is ‘Really Grateful’ to Hilary Duff for Their Mommy-and-Me Music Pod

In a chat on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, Mandy Moore raved about fellow singer-actress (and “super mom”) Hilary Duff.

Moore, whose son just turned one, is thankful for the pandemic-friendly pod that Duff, a mom of three whose youngest is around the same age, has organized for their group of friends. Their pod includes a few other familiar names.

“Hilary is a close friend, and she has a daughter who is six weeks younger than Gus. She’s like super mom — she has three kids — but she decided to start hosting this music class at her house. There’s lots of other new moms in our group: Meghan Trainor, Ashley Tisdale,” Moore told Clarkson.

“It’s so much fun. I think in this time of COVID and having a kid in the midst of a pandemic, finding community to lean on, have your kids sort of start to grow up together … I’m really grateful Hilary has done us all this giant favor.”

Related YouTube Pauses Monetization for Russian Media Channels Following Sanctions

The This Is Us star previously opened up about the challenges of being a new parent during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting in an Instagram conversation with clinical psychologist and perinatal mental health specialist Dr. Ashurina Ream that she’d pictured having a community through events like “mommy-and-me classes and baby classes,” but instead faced a lot of isolation.

“And so it’s having to reframe these expectations that you’ve had about what it’s like to be a mom and what it’s like to connect with people,” Moore said over the summer, when baby Gus was only five months old. “The isolation is something that’s really hit me that I wasn’t necessarily expecting.”

During that candid conversation, Moore had shared her newfound appreciation for her This Is Us character, Rebecca Pearson: “I know it’s a television show and it’s not a reality show,” she said, “but still it’s like this is a woman who didn’t have a village — she had a supportive partner but also a supportive partner who had a job — and was sort of left to her own devices with triplets. I don’t know how she did it, and I felt that way initially, but now having one child, I’m, ‘It’s like a whole new ballgame for me.’ I kind of joke around, like, ‘Can I go back now? Can we start the series from the beginning because I just have some little inkling now what it’s like to be a parent that I didn’t before?’”

Watch Moore’s new interview clip with Clarkson below.