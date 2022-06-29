Mandy Moore Cancels 2022 Tour Dates to Focus on Pregnancy

Mandy Moore is pregnant with her second child, which has made it difficult for her to continue her live touring schedule. The star announced on Tuesday (June 28) that she is canceling her remaining show dates this year to focus on her health during her pregnancy.

“When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and make it feel too challenging to proceed,” Moore wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to right now is at home.”

She concluded by noting that all tickets will be refunded. “Thank you for all of your support along the way and thank you in advance for respecting my decision,” she wrote. I can’t wait to get back out there soon to bring this music and show your way!”

Moore announced she is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Taylor Goldsmith earlier this month. The singer-actress announced the happy news in an Instagram post Friday (June 3) with a picture of son Gus wearing a “big brother” T-shirt. “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” she captioned the sweet photo. “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!

The “Fifteen” singer and Goldsmith married in November 2018. The couple announced in February 2021 that they had welcomed their first child together, August Harrison Goldsmith.