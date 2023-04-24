Young Man Dies From Suspected Drunk Driver After Leaving Taylor Swift Concert

20-year-old Jacob Lewis was killed by a suspected drunk driver on Friday night (April 21) after leaving the Taylor Swift concert in Houston, Texas, with his sister April Bancroft.

According to KHOU-11, the two young fans were driving home from the show when they had car trouble on the freeway. Lewis began pushing the car and was struck and immediately killed by 34-year-old Alan Bryant, who fled the scene. Thankfully, a tow truck driver that saw what happened followed Bryant and he was eventually arrested by police.

Jacob’s father, Steve Lewis, shared the devastating news on his Facebook page over the weekend, noting that Bancroft survived, and suffered “only minor bruises and scrapes.”

Steve also shared photos of Jacob and gave insight into his passion-filled life, which included enjoying theater, dance, music and playing video games. “It was Jacob’s love of Pokémon that introduced this family to the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and he would qualify for the Pokémon World Championships 3 times. Jacob competed against players from all over the world in Vancouver in 2013, Boston in 2015, and San Francisco in 2016,” Steve wrote.

“Jacob will be remembered as a loving and faithful young man who was loyal to his family and friends,” he concluded his heartbreaking message. “His last act was to push his sister to safety on a dark street. There is no way to describe the magnitude of this loss and the emptiness left in our hearts.”

See Steve’s post here.