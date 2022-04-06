Mammoth WVH Cancels 6 Shows After Band & Crew Members Test Positive for COVID-19

Rock band Mammoth WVH announced on Wednesday (April 6) that they have canceled their six remaining performances on the Young Guns Tour because band and crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Their co-headliner, Dirty Honey, will continue the tour on their own, starting from tonight’s show at The Ritz in Raleigh, N.C.

Mammoth WVH is the solo project of Wolfgang Van Halen, the ex-bassist of the band Van Halen and son of the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen. In an Instagram post on April 5, Van Halen said that after spending a weekend in Las Vegas for the Grammys, where his single “Distance” was nominated for best rock song, he reunited with his band in North Carolina to pick up the Young Guns Tour. The crew took COVID-19 tests to re-establish the social bubble, but some band and crew members who didn’t travel with him tested positive.

“With only 6 shows left in the tour, it breaks my heart that we unfortunately won’t be able to continue,” Van Halen wrote. “Mammoth WVH will do our very best to make up the dates that we missed to the fans in those markets in the future.”

He added that he himself has taken both rapid and PCR tests for the last five days and tested negative, and that he continues to test negative for the coronaovirus.

According to a press release, refunds will be available at point of purchase for ticket holders.

Mammoth WVH released their eponymous debut album last year, with Van Halen on vocals and all instruments. A personal album that bears heavy influence from the old Van Halen, Mammoth WVH was met with positive reviews and topped Billboard’s Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock Albums charts. The band is scheduled to return on tour in support of this album later this month.

See Van Halen’s announcement below: