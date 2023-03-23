MAMAMOO Unveils the Massive Venues for Group’s First U.S. Tour

MAMAMOO is officially going on its first ever U.S. tour! The K-pop girl group first shared news of its stateside trek — titled the MY CON U.S. Tour — on March 15, announcing the locations that they will performing at. The quartet — which consists of members Solar, Moonbyul, Whee In and Hwa Sa — followed up the news on Thursday (March 23) by unveiling the venues they’ll visit this spring.

As previously announced, the girls will be making stops in New York, Baltimore, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and more, with the tour kicking off on May 16 at the UBS Arena located at New York’s Belmont Park. The K-pop stars will exclusively perform in arenas for the entire duration of the tour, before wrapping on June 4 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

The MY CON tour — named after MAMAMOO’s latest EP, Mic On, released in November — marks the first time the quartet has performed in the United States since its 2019 appearance at the 2019 KCON Los Angeles festival. Tickets for the MY CON tour go on sale on at 10 a.m. local time on March 29 via Ticketmaster.

See the full U.S. tour dates, alongside the newly announced venues, below: