Mallard, Caterpillar Are Eliminated on ‘The Masked Singer’: Watch

Quack quack, he’s never coming back. The 2021 season of Fox’s The Masked Singer has seen the axe fall on a growing list of celebrities. On Wednesday night (Nov. 17), it was duck hunting season. And an insect got squashed.

Group B’s remaining contestants shook their tail feathers, as Queen of Hearts, Banana Split, Caterpillar and Mallard performed their best routines.

On this occasion, just two would progress, the other two would be eliminated.

Caterpillar hit Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places,” and Mallard performed Sugar Ray’s “Fly.” Neither would fly, as the pair finished the episode with the fewest votes. And the masks came off.

The duckman is a bit of a dandy, strutting about in a full suit, with a golden monocle, top hat and cane. According, the hints were plentiful. Our feathered friend claimed to have a platinum album, a best-selling book and an early career in selling worms.

Under the outfit, our feathered friend was Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson. And the very happy Caterpillar transformed into Queer Eye host Bobby Berk.

Watch the big reveals below.