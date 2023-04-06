Maggie Rogers Is Selling Tickets for Her Tour at the Box Office: ‘We’re Going Old School’

Maggie Rogers has a new plan for her upcoming tour: selling tickets in person at the box office on Friday (April 7).

“F–k bots + f-k fees. come buy a ticket in person. tomorrow only,” the indie-pop artist wrote on Instagram before directing her fans to the link in her bio for more information.

In the accompanying video, the “That’s Where I Am” singer explained the rationale for her decision. “Come buy a concert ticket like it’s 1965…Presale starts tomorrow and we’re doing things a little bit differently this time. Over the last few months, there’s been a lot of conversation about how intense ticketing fees are and how insane bot activity is, and how tough it is to just get tickets into the hands of fans.

“A lot of people, including me, are frustrated and concerned,” she continued, “and I’ve been thinking about a way to sort of give people another option. So we’re going old school. Tomorrow, you can go to your local box office and buy a ticket in person. Seems a little obvious but it’s a way to get rid of some of the fees and get tickets directly into your hands.

Rogers then added that to celebrate what she’s coined “Box Office Day,” she’ll be at New York City’s Music Hall of Williamsburg to personally sell tickets for her upcoming show at Forest Hills Stadium on July 27.

The Summer of ’23 Tour, which kicks off July 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, will also include openers Soccer Mommy and Alvvays, which Rogers referred to as “two of my favorite bands.”

Watch Rogers’ announcement of her box office-only presale below.