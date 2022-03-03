Madonna Adds Fireboy DML to Viral ‘Frozen’ Remix: Listen

What happens when fire meets ice? Apparently, TikTok-ready remixes of 1990s pop hits. Madonna and Sickick have once again revamped the 63-year-old icon’s “Frozen,” dropping a new remix Thursday (March 3) with a little help from Fireboy DML.

The resurgence of Madonna’s 1998 Billboard Hot 100 No. 2 hit began in December last year, when Canadian producer Sickick transformed it into a chill trap mix. His updated version has nearly 32 million Spotify streams and went viral on TikTok, hosting more than 100,000 videos with the songs as a sound on the platform. Now, it seems the cross-generational pair is gunning to keep the magic going by bringing in smooth vocals from Nigerian artist Fireboy DML, born Adedamola Adefolahan.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Fireboy DML Madonna Sickick See latest videos, charts and news

The Material Girl cozied up with Adefolahan to announce the song’s arrival in an Instagram video, which also showed behind-the-scenes clips from their music video coming soon. “Ladies and gentlemen, and I use that term loosely,” she says. “I am here with Fireboy, who is fire.”

“I’m here with queen Madonna,” Adefolahan continues, saying his new collaborator “is fire too” after she gives him a nudge. He also gave love to the pop pioneer in an Instagram post, writing, “Love to the queen for having me on this classic.”

The new track follows Madonna’s recent metamorphosis into an NFT. She joined Christina Aguilera and Mariah Carey as one of Billboard‘s Women in Music covergirls, all three of their faces made into individual artwork designed by World of Women co-founder Yam Karkai. Coming just in time for Billboard’s Women in Music summit, which saw Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat and more accepting prestigious awards Wednesday (March 2), the artwork marked the first-ever NFT magazine covers designed by an NFT artist.

Check out the shiny new version of Madonna and Sickick’s “Frozen,” featuring Fireboy DML below: