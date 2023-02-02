Watch Madonna Put Her Own Spin on the Viral ‘Wednesday’ Dance Challenge

Like Jesus said! Madonna hopped on TikTok on Wednesday (Feb. 1) to recreate the viral Wednesday dance challenge — and with her own twist, naturally.

Set to a sped-up version of Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary,” the pop icon performed the dance routine in what appears to be the doorway of a gigantic, luxe walk-in closet that’s more like the size of an entire room. “I’ll dance, dance, dance/ With my hands, hands, hands/ Above my head, head, head/ Like Jesus said/ I’m gonna dance, dance, dance/ With my hands, hands,” Gaga’s pitched-up vocals sang as Madonna whipped her hands back and forth, and ended with prayer hands and the added flourish of crossing herself.

Her Madgesty’s moves come on the heels of Mother Monster sending her pop predecessor a thoughtful note of support following fans’ white-hot rush to snatch up tickets for Madonna’s Celebration Tour. “I don’t take any of this for granted,” the former said at the time on social media. “I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. And I’m so grateful for all of your support. And I can’t wait to put the show together and have a moment with each and every one of you on the stage. To celebrate the last four decades of my journey.”

Madonna’s TikTok followers seemed to make the connection as well, with one writing, “WAITING FOR GAGA TO COMMENT” on the “Bloody Mary”-themed clip while another gushed, “GAGADONNA IS REAL.”

The dance challenge taking off on TikTok gave both “Bloody Mary” and The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck” (i.e., the song originally used during the Wednesday dance scene) a major bump in streaming numbers late last year.

Watch Madonna’s “Bloody Mary” moves below.