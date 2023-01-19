Madonna Adds 13 New Dates to Celebration Tour

Madonna is booked and busy. On Thursday (Jan. 19), the pop star announced the addition of 13 dates to the North American leg of The Celebration Tour due to popular demand.
The original, 35-date tour has expanded to include second shows in Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas, as well as a third show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
The North American leg of the tour will kick off Saturday, July 15, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver and will make additional stops in Phoenix, Detroit, Atlanta, Toronto, Montreal and more before concluding at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 8. The tour’s European leg will pick up with a pair of dates at The O2 arena on Oct. 14-15 and will make stops in Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Berlin and more before concluding in Amsterdam on Dec. 1 at the Ziggo Dome. As previously announced, Bob the Drag Queen will be a special guest on the tour.
Tickets for the new concert dates will go on sale starting this Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. local time. Phoenix, Denver, St. Paul, Cleveland, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Washington and Atlanta will go on sale Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. local time, with Citi cardholders getting earlier access to tickets starting Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. local time.
In a recent feature with Vanity Fair, Madonna discussed her creative process and return to the stage, as well as her biopic in the works. “I’m about to create another show, and I’ve been working for several years on the screenplay about my life,” the singer told the magazine. “This is a good time for me — I’m gathering ideas, getting inspired, hanging out with creative people, watching films, seeing art, listening to music.”
See the full list of dates, with the newly added ones bolded, below.
THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:
Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Jul 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – JUST ADDED
Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center – JUST ADDED
Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Aug 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – JUST ADDED
Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sun Aug 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – JUST ADDED
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – JUST ADDED
Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Aug 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – JUST ADDED
Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Sun Sep 10 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena – JUST ADDED
Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Thu Sep 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – JUST ADDED
Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Tue Sep 19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – JUST ADDED
Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Sep 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – JUST ADDED
Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Thu Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – JUST ADDED
Mon Oct 02 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Thu Oct 05 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – JUST ADDED
Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sun Oct 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – JUST ADDED
THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:
Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
Sun Oct 15 – London, UK – The O2 – JUST ADDED
Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Tue Oct 24 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2 Arena
Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome