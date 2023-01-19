Madonna Adds 13 New Dates to Celebration Tour

Madonna is booked and busy. On Thursday (Jan. 19), the pop star announced the addition of 13 dates to the North American leg of The Celebration Tour due to popular demand.

The original, 35-date tour has expanded to include second shows in Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas, as well as a third show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The North American leg of the tour will kick off Saturday, July 15, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver and will make additional stops in Phoenix, Detroit, Atlanta, Toronto, Montreal and more before concluding at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 8. The tour’s European leg will pick up with a pair of dates at The O2 arena on Oct. 14-15 and will make stops in Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Berlin and more before concluding in Amsterdam on Dec. 1 at the Ziggo Dome. As previously announced, Bob the Drag Queen will be a special guest on the tour.

Tickets for the new concert dates will go on sale starting this Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. local time. Phoenix, Denver, St. Paul, Cleveland, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Washington and Atlanta will go on sale Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. local time, with Citi cardholders getting earlier access to tickets starting Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. local time.

In a recent feature with Vanity Fair, Madonna discussed her creative process and return to the stage, as well as her biopic in the works. “I’m about to create another show, and I’ve been working for several years on the screenplay about my life,” the singer told the magazine. “This is a good time for me — I’m gathering ideas, getting inspired, hanging out with creative people, watching films, seeing art, listening to music.”

See the full list of dates, with the newly added ones bolded, below.

THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Jul 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – JUST ADDED

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center – JUST ADDED

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Aug 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – JUST ADDED

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sun Aug 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – JUST ADDED

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – JUST ADDED

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Aug 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – JUST ADDED

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sun Sep 10 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena – JUST ADDED

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thu Sep 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – JUST ADDED

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Tue Sep 19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – JUST ADDED

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Sep 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – JUST ADDED

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – JUST ADDED

Mon Oct 02 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Thu Oct 05 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – JUST ADDED

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – JUST ADDED

THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sun Oct 15 – London, UK – The O2 – JUST ADDED

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Tue Oct 24 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2 Arena

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome