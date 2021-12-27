Madonna Calls Out Tory Lanez for ‘Illegal Usage’ of ‘Into the Groove’

Madonna has implied Tory Lanez sampled one of her classic songs without permission.

The Queen of Pop left a note for Lanez on one of his recent Instagram posts, indicating that she’d already tried to message him privately regarding his new track “Pluto’s Last Comet” sounding like “Into the Groove.”

“Read your messages for illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” Madonna wrote in a public comment from her own verified Instagram account, in an attempt to get his attention.

It remains unclear whether Lanez, who’s name has also been in December headlines due to his trial on felony assault and gun charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, has read Madonna’s message or responded to her since she left the comment his post.

Representatives for both artists did not immediately respond to Billboard‘s request for comment on Monday (Dec. 27).

“Into the Groove,” written and produced by Madonna and Stephen Bray, was first featured in the 1985 film Desperately Seeking Susan, starring Madonna in the title role. “Pluto’s Last Comet,” written by Lanez and produced by Orlando tha Great and Chaz Jackson, was just released this month on Lanez’s ’80s-inspired Alone at Prom project.

Listen to both songs below.