Madonna Reflects on ‘Sex’ Book Reaction From 30 Years Ago: ‘Now Cardi B Can Sing About Her WAP’

Madonna‘s 1992 album Erotica, released 30 years ago alongside her then-scandalous Sex coffee table book, paved the way for other female artists expressing their sexuality. Reflecting on that 30-year anniversary, Madonna shared her thoughts about the criticism she faced at the time of their release on Instagram Stories on Saturday (Oct. 22).

“30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone. I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way,” she wrote.

“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman,” Madonna continued in her note on Instagram. “I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil.”

“Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball,” Madonna said. “You’re welcome b—-es.”

She then shared an interview clip circa 1992 in which she was paired up with an interviewer incredibly uncomfortable with Sex.

“What did you get out of it?” Madonna countered when asked if there was a message in the book.

“I got afraid,” he admitted.

“Why?” she asked, to which he replied, “I’d never seen the likes of it.”

“You have so,” she teased. “You’ve never read Playboy magazine, or Penthouse, or anything like that?”

“Yes,” he said, “But it was different with you. The picture of you astride the mirror, masturbating — I thought that was horrible. It just strikes me as horrible.”

“I think people’s reaction to specific situations in the book was much more a reflection of that person than me,” she pointed out. (The full video, which aired on 60 Minutes Australia in 1992, is up on YouTube.)

“Erotica,” the album’s first single, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and hit No. 1 on the Billboard dance club single sales chart. A remix of the song was included on Madonna’s recent collection Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.

Rhino Records is releasing a limited-edition Erotica 12″ vinyl picture disc, featuring a toe-sucking photo from her Sex book, for the project’s 30th anniversary.