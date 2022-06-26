Madonna ‘Just Plain Scared’ Over Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

Madonna looks on during the Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero fight for Davis' WBA World lightweight title at Barclays Center on May 28, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York.

Madonna had “a great time” celebrating New York Pride at Terminal 5 Thursday night (June 23), but was horrified the next day when she saw the news that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I woke up to the terrifying news that Roe V Wade had been overturned and that legislation has decided that We no longer have rights as women over our bodies,” she wrote in a note posted Sunday (June 26) on Instagram, where she shared a slideshow of new photos. “This decision Has plunged me And every other woman in this country into deep despair.”

Related Jack Harlow Wears Lil Nas X Shirt on 2022 BET Awards Red Carpet

Explore Explore Madonna See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Madonna continued: “Now the Supreme Court has decided that Women’s rights are no longer constitutional rights. In fact we have less rights then a gun.”

“I am scared For my daughters,” the star said. “I’m scared for all women in America. I am just plain scared.”

“I Guess God Put this on our shoulders right now because he knew that we were strong enough To bear the weight,” wrote Madonna. “Strong enough to FIGHT! Strong enough to overcome. And so We Shall Overcome! We will find a way to make It A Federal Law to Protect Abortion Rights! Ladies are you ready……..,………. To Fight?”

Madonna is among a list of countless artists who have voiced their opinions about the Supreme Court’s troubling decision on social media since Friday. On the stage, musicians including Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Joe Armstrong and Billie Eilish addressed audiences at live shows in the U.K. over the weekend: Rodrigo dedicated the Lily Allen tune “F— You” to the Supreme Court, while Armstrong renounced his U.S. citizenship.

See Madonna’s full post on Instagram.